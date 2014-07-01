GOP: 'The Court Ruled On The Side Of Liberty'

The Republican National Committee praised a decision by the Supreme Court Monday in the case of Burwell v. Hobby Lobby that will allow employers with religious objections to refuse to pay for contraception. RNC Chairman Reince Priebus issued a statement shortly after the decision was announced wherein he described it as a victory for “religious freedom” and “liberty.”

“This decision protects the religious freedom that is guaranteed to all Americans by the First Amendment, and we’re grateful the Court ruled on the side of liberty. The central issue of this case was whether the federal government can coerce Americans to violate their deeply held religious beliefs, and thankfully the Court has upheld the proper limits on the government’s power,” Priebus said.

Priebus also described the decision as proof President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act is “intrusive.”

“The fact that Americans had to bring this case in the first place reveals once again just how intrusive ObamaCare is. It’s a misguided one-size-fits-all policy that not only failed to fix our healthcare system but has trampled on our Constitutional rights,” said Priebus. “Americans deserve a healthcare system that allows them to make the right choices for themselves, gives them more freedom, and comes nowhere close to encroaching on our First Amendment rights.”

Hobby Lobby, an arts and crafts chain, and Conestoga Wood Specialties, a maker of wood cabinets, challenged Obamacare’s birth control mandate in 2012. The companies argued the mandate to provide employees with contraceptives violated their religious freedoms. Monday’s 5-4 Supreme Court decision will allow the companies to refuse to provide coverage for contraceptive services.

