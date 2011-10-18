GOP Super PAC To Obama: Even Bill Clinton Thinks You're Wrong On Taxes

As President Obama embarks on a three-day bus tour to pitch his jobs bill in the key battleground states of North Carolina and Virginia, Super PAC American Crossroads is bracketing that trip with an ad arguing that even prominent Democrats think Obama’s bill is a bad idea.



The ad warns that the jobs bill is a stimulus redux that won’t get the economy moving. And with the president pushing to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans to cover the cost of that bill, the ad rolls footage of Bill Clinton saying earlier this year that raising taxes won’t, “solve the problem.”

American Crossroads, the super PAC founded by former President George W. Bush’s top strategist Karl Rove, has spent $80,000 to run the ads in North Carolina and Virginia from Monday through Wednesday, according to Politico.

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is going on the offensive over the bus tour as well, reviving a line he used earlier in the campaign by labelling it the “Magical Misery Tour.” The Republican National Committee, meanwhile, is also bringing back a line of attack from a previous Obama bus tour this week, saying on their website that the, “Debt End Bus Tour rides again.”

Watch the ad from American Crossroads below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.