10 GOP Senators plan to propose a new compromise COVID-19 bill which would shrink direct payments to Americans from $1,400 to $1,000

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) speaks with Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) in the Capitol.

Ten GOP senators are planning to float a compromise COVID-19 bill capping stimulus payments at $US50,000.

Under the GOP proposal, direct payments would be reduced from $US1,400 to $US1,000.

The senators want to meet with Biden and are urging Democrats not to push a package through via reconciliation.

A group of 10 Senate Republicans announced on Sunday they are setting the stage to unveil a $US600 billion stimulus package in a bid to strike a compromise with the Biden administration on a smaller relief plan.

The Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, also requested a meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss their proposal. The plan’s size is less than a third of the $US1.9 trillion plan envisioned by Biden and most Democratic leaders in Congress.

“We recognise your calls for unity and want to work in good faith with your Administration to meet the health, economic, and societal challenges of the COVID crisis,” the letter said.

In addition to Collins, it was signed by Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah, Todd Young of Indiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, and Jerry Moran of Kansas.

Details about the forthcoming Republican plan trickled out on Sunday. Portman said in a CNN interview the plan would aim the new round of direct payments to Americans who earn less than $US50,000 a year and married couples making below $US100,000.

According to Cassidy, direct payments would be lowered from the current $US1,400 Democratic proposal to $US1,000.



During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Portman, who just last week announced that he would retire in 2022 after two terms, implored Democrats not to push a large relief bill through Congress using the reconciliation process, which only requires a simple majority.

Portman and the other nine GOP senators have called on Biden to act on his call for “unity” and confer with the GOP group in crafting a smaller compromise package.

“My hope is the president will meet with us,” Portman said.

Since being sworn in, Biden has stressed he is open to seeking a bipartisan deal with Republicans on an economic relief package. Brian Deese, a top White House economic advisor, said that hasn’t changed.

Biden “is open to ideas wherever they may come,” he told NBC News on Sunday. “What he’s uncompromising about is the need to move with speed on a comprehensive plan.”

Democrats, though, are preparing to use a legislative manoeuvre that would allow them to pass the $US1.9 trillion package in a party-line vote without any Republican support. It appears unlikely that the Biden administration will sign onto or adopt many elements of a plan that curtails some of their top relief priorities.

“We have learned from past crises that the risk is not doing too much.,” Biden said on Friday. “The risk is not doing enough.”

In December 2020, Congress passed a $US900 billion bipartisan coronavirus relief package, which included $US600 direct payments to individual Americans and an extension in federal unemployment benefits.

At the time, Biden made it clear that the December package was only “a down payment” on a more comprehensive bill that he would seek to pass once he was in office.

