A lone GOP senator is slowing down the Biden infrastructure bill he’s already opposed to

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) walks through the Senate Subway for a series of amendment votes in the Capitol Building on August 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

One Republican senator is holding up President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The bill is anticipated to pass this weekend, but one senator is refusing to fast-track it.

“I’m not slowing the bill down,” Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee told Insider.

Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee is opposed to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill. But he went another step further on Saturday by refusing to expedite a vote on it, arguing that he cannot speed up something that will add to the national deficit.

The bipartisan $US1.2 ($AU2) trillion bill is already anticipated to reach final passage this weekend, and cleared the upper chamber Saturday afternoon in a 67-27 procedural vote that included 18 Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was among them.

The bill includes federal spending on high-speed internet, and new roads, bridges, and highways. Congressional leaders tried in recent days to fast-track the bill by getting unanimous consent from every senator – but even one holdout can derail that process. Hagerty showed few signs of budging on Saturday.

“I’m not slowing the bill down,” he told Insider. Hagerty repeatedly told reporters that he believes the bill should follow the “normal process” and that there is “no purpose, in my view, to allow an acceleration.” His opposition to accelerating the voting process could push the bill’s passage into Tuesday.

On Saturday evening, a small group including floor staff was seen crowding around Hagerty on the Senate floor. They included Republican Sens. Rob Portman, Lisa Murkowski, John Thune, and Ted Cruz.

The freshman Tennessee senator, a staunch opponent of the bill, has cited the Congressional Budget Office’s projection the bill will increase the deficit by $US256 ($AU349) billion. Others like GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin are also opposed.

“Despite this news, I was asked to consent to expedite the process and pass it,” he said in a statement Friday. “I could not, in good conscience, allow that to happen at this hour.”

During another huddle with reporters on Saturday, Hagerty explained his opposition to the bill and argued he was “not holding this up at all.” Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware was walking by and abruptly cut in: “Yes he is.”

The Senate adjourned until Sunday at noon. Absent any unanimous agreement to fast-track the bill, the earliest vote will be after 7pm that evening. However, the upper chamber is still on course to approve the bill in a final vote sometime early next week.