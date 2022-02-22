GOP Senate campaign chair Rick Scott releases agenda that calls for finishing border wall and naming it after Trump

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, at a press conference at the Capitol on October 27, 2021. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Sen. Rick Scott, chair of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, released an 11-point agenda ahead of the midterms.

The agenda says the US must “finish building the wall, and name it after President Donald Trump.”

Scott also declared that “no one has a ‘right’ to come to America” and the US has “plenty of welfare recipients.”

Sen. Rick Scott released a campaign agenda on Tuesday calling for the wall on the US-Mexico border to be finished and named after former President Donald Trump.

The first-term Florida Republican, who currently serves as the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and is in charge of overseeing the national party’s midterm Senate strategy, released an 11-point agenda on Tuesday declaring that “the hour is late for America.”

“This is what people think, by the way,” Scott told Politico, which first reported on the new agenda. “If you talk to a normal, non-woke family, this is what they think.”

The fourth point on the agenda, which focuses on immigration, declares that “we will secure our border, finish building the wall, and name it after President Donald Trump.”

“We welcome those who want to join us in building the American dream, immigrants who want to be Americans, not change America,” reads the document. “We are a stronger nation because we are a nation of immigrants; but immigration without assimilation makes us weaker.”

The document also declares that “no one has a ‘right’ to come to America,” takes aim at “cultural segregation,” and claims that immigrants are being incentivized to leave their home countries and come to America “to receive government benefits.” The plan calls for immigrants to be barred from collecting “unemployment benefits or welfare” for the first 7 years after they arrive in America.

“We have plenty of welfare recipients — we need productive citizens instead,” says the document.

The immigration portion of Scott’s agenda. Rick Scott for Florida

In an interview with Politico, Scott clarified that the agenda is separate from his official work as the head of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm. But he’s also drawing a stark contrast with Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who has resisted releasing an agenda for Republicans ahead of this year’s midterm elections.

“That is a very good question, and I’ll let you know when we take it back,” McConnell told reporters in January when asked about how Senate Republicans would govern if they retook the majority. “The election this fall is a referendum on this all-Democratic government.”

Scott declares in the 31-page document that Republicans “don’t deserve to govern” if they have “no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to America’s collapse.”

“We must resolve to aim higher than the Republican Congresses that came before us. Americans deserve to know what we will do,” said Scott in a “letter” at the beginning of the document.

Trump first ascended to the presidency in 2016 in part by capitalizing on fears of immigrants coming across the southern border and pledging to build a wall. But despite lofty initial plans, the US only added about 450 miles (724km) of fencing along the border during Trump’s presidency, and construction has since been halted by the Biden administration.

Insider commissioned a photographer last year to document the unfinished parts of Trump’s border wall.