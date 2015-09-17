The Republican candidates had some ridiculous suggestions for their Secret Service code names

During the CNN presidential debate Wednesday night, the Republican candidates were asked a light-hearted question about what their Secret Service code names might be.
Their answers bordered on the absurd.
Here they are:
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R): “True Heart.”
Ohio Gov. John Kasich R: “Unit One.”
Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina: “Secretariat.”
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R): “Harley.” (“I love riding Harleys,” he noted.)
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R): “Ever Ready.” (Taking a jab at the rival who frequently calls him a “low-energy person, Bush added: “It’s very high energy, Donald.”)
Real-estate mogul Donald Trump: “Humble.” (“That’s a good one,” Bush opined.)
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson: “One Nation.”
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas): “As a Cuban, I might go with ‘Cohiba.’” (A cigar brand.)
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida): “Gator.” (The University of Florida sports team.)
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R): “Duck Hunter.”
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky): “Justice Never Sleeps.”
