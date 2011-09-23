GOP Says "No Threat" Of Government Shutdown; Democrats Not So Sure

Photo: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

Speaker of the House used his weekly press briefing to shoot combat claims that the government may shut down next week, but Democrats aren’t nearly as confident.”Listen, there’s no threat of a government shutdown. Let’s get that out there,” Boehner told reporters today.



He added that GOP lawmakers will meet later today to plot a way forward on the “continuing resolution,” though he said he is not sure how they will change it to get enough support in the House and Senate. Wednesday’s version of the six-week funding bill failed by a vote of 195-230, with opposition from Democrats and conservative Republicans.

“The tea-party-driven House of Representatives has been so unreasonable in the past, I don’t know why they should suddenly be reasonable,” Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid told reporters on Tuesday, saying he wasn’t confident that a shutdown could be averted.

Without an agreement the government will not be allowed to spend any money when the new fiscal year begins on October 1, and all but critical government services will shut down.

