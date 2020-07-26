Republican Rep. Ted Yoho resigns from a Christian non-profit's board after verbally attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AP Photo Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ted Yoho.

Republican Rep. Ted Yoho on Saturday resigned from the board of the Christian anti-poverty organisation Bread for the World days after he verbally attacked Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The non-profit announced that it “sought [Yoho’s] resignation” after determining that his attack on Ocasio-Cortez didn’t reflect “the values of respect and compassion that Jesus calls on us to exhibit every day.”

Yoho approached Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the Capitol building on Monday and called her “disgusting” and “out of [her] freaking mind,” the congresswoman said. A reporter for The Hill heard Yoho refer to Ocasio-Cortez as a “f—ing b—h” as the two lawmakers parted ways.

The non-profit announced that it “sought [Yoho’s] resignation” after determining that his “recent actions and words as reported in the media are not reflective of the ethical standards expected of members of our Board of Directors” and “the values of respect and compassion that Jesus calls on us to exhibit every day.”

The organisation said it hoped to reaffirm “our commitment to coming alongside women and people of colour, nationally and globally, as they continue to lead us to a more racially inclusive and equitable world.”

The group added that it hopes government leaders will “find the moral courage and political will to foster healing and civil dialogue” on policy issues, particularly those concerning the ongoing pandemic.

Rep. Yoho has resigned from the board of the Christian aid org Bread for the World after his remarks to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. The group’s full statement is below: pic.twitter.com/d617aEzDuw — Elana Schor (@eschor) July 25, 2020

Yoho approached Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the Capitol building on Monday and called her “disgusting” and “out of [her] freaking mind” over recent comments she made linking the increase in violence during the pandemic to unemployment and poverty.

As Yoho walked away from Ocasio-Cortez, he referred to her as a “f—ing b—h,” according to a reporter with The Hill, who witnessed and wrote about the encounter.

In remarks delivered on the House floor on Wednesday, Yoho insisted that he never called Ocasio-Cortez the misogynistic slur and said he “cannot apologise for my passion or for loving my God, my family, and my country.” He said he was sorry for the “abrupt manner” in which he spoke to her.

In a speech on the House floor addressing the incident on Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez said she couldn’t accept Yoho’s statement as an apology and argued that doing so would implicitly condone attacks on all women.

“I could not allow my nieces, I could not allow the little girls I go home to, I could not allow the victims of verbal abuse and worse to see that, to see that excuse, and to see our Congress accept it as legitimate and accept it as an apology,” she said. “When a decent man messes up, as we are all bound to do, he tries his best and does apologise.”

