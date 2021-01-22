GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon supporter, has announced articles of impeachment against Joe Biden

Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is seen with her face mask pulled down as she speaks with a colleague on the floor of the House on January 3, 2021 for the swearing in of the new Congress.

Freshman GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

Greene, a staunch Trump supporter, accused Biden in the document of engaging in quid pro quo with Ukraine and engaging in “high crimes and misdemeanours” in order to benefit himself and his son Hunter.

The accusations became a major talking point during the 2020 election but were never substantiated.

Just a day after the inauguration of the country’s 46th president, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she would be introducing articles of impeachment against Joe Biden. In a statement released on Thursday, Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, said: “President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President is lengthy and disturbing.” Greene then went on to claim that Biden had committed to quid pro quo with Ukrainian officials while he was Vice President in order to help his son “siphon cash from America’s greatest enemies Russian and China.”Read more:Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended by Twitter for 12 hours not long after she told Trumpsupporters to ‘mobilize’ in a deleted tweet

Greene said Biden should be impeached for “enabling bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanours, by allowing his son to influence the domestic policy of a foreign nation and accept various benefits â€” including financial compensation â€” from foreign nationals in exchange for certain favours.”

Biden’s ties to Russia and, in particular, the energy company Burisma became one of the Trump campaign’s major talking points during the debates, especially after the New York Post published a dubious story alleging his son Hunter Biden had made deals with the Russian government over access to his father when he was vice president. (The messages at the centre of the Post’s claims were never substantiated.)

Along with filing the articles of impeachment, Greene has asked supporters to text and sign a petition and donate funds to her impeachment filing, though language on the donations page specifies that the donations are being made to “Greene for Congress” and “will be used in connection with federal elections.”

Both houses of Congress are currently controlled by Democrats, making it unlikely that Greene’s impeachment push will move forward.

Greene has been in Congress for less than a month but has already been at the centre of several controversies. She refused to put her mask on during her January 4 swearing-in ceremony and left the House floor, which caused a screaming match between Democratic and Republican staffers. Greene wore a “Trump Won” mask to the event.Read more:House Republicans scoff at new security measures in place at the US Capitol less than a week after Trump provoked a violent insurrection

On Sunday, Greene’s Twitter was suspended for 12 hours after she suggested in a now-deleted tweet that Trump supporters “mobilize and make your voices heard in opposition to these attacks on our liberties” ahead of Biden’s inauguration.

Greene is one of two members of Congress â€” along with Colorado Rep. Laura Boebert â€” who has expressed support for QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory that alleges President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a “deep state” cabal of pedophiles. Greene’s support of QAnon, according to Media Matters, dates back to 2018 â€” though, in recent months, she claims to have distanced herself from the group. Emails to Greene’s office were not immediately returned.

