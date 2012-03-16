GOP Releases Mock Poster For Obama Documentary

Building off of Piers Morgan’s interview with Davis Guggenheim, the Obama documentary director, the Republican National Committee has come up with a poster mocking the documentary as “The Road We’ve Traveled (wasn’t shovel-ready and it wasn’t even paid for),” reported Sara Dover for the International Business Times.



The poster was released on the RNC’s website along with an excerpt from the interview.

Photo: Republican National Committee

When Morgan asked Guggenheim to describe some negatives about Obama’s administration that were featured in the documentary to provide some balance, Guggenheim answered, “Well, I mean the negative for me was there were too many accomplishments. I had 17 minutes to put them all in there.” Morgan, and apparently Republicans, found that answer a little hard to believe.

Watch the interview here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.