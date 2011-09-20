GOP Quick To Reject Obama Deficit/Tax Plan

AP



Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY): “Veto threats, a massive tax hike, phantom savings, and punting on entitlement reform is not a recipe for economic or job growth—or even meaningful deficit reduction. The good news is that the Joint Committee is taking this issue far more seriously than the White House.”

Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH):

“Pitting one group of Americans against another is not leadership. The Joint Select Committee is engaged in serious work to tackle a serious problem: the debt crisis that is making it harder to get our economy growing and create more American jobs. Unfortunately, the President has not made a serious contribution to its work today. This administration’s insistence on raising taxes on job creators and its reluctance to take the steps necessary to strengthen our entitlement programs are the reasons the president and I were not able to reach an agreement previously, and it is evident today that these barriers remain.”

Texas Gov. Rick Perry:

“President Obama’s plan is a bait and switch that offers more than a trillion dollars in higher taxes for a promise of temporary tax relief. The president penalizes investment when it is needed most, discourages charitable giving and doubles down on a failed government stimulus strategy.

“Worst of all, the Obama plan fails to provide the certainty employers need to create jobs and the spending and deficit reduction our economy needs.”

Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman:

“President Obama continues to demonstrate that he has no new ideas on how to create American jobs. For two and a half years he’s been peddling a version of the Buffett Tax Hike as a key pillar of his failed attempt to tax and spend and regulate this country to prosperity. That simply hasn’t worked and it won’t work now. President Obama’s veto threats and partisan demands are a poor attempt to camouflage a $1.5 trillion tax hike that is deeply misguided and the latest example of his ineffective leadership on the economy.

“The most important thing Congress and the super-committee can do is deal with the structural problems that are causing our debt and impeding job creation. Meaningful entitlement reform and revenue-neutral tax reform should be priority #1; tax increases should not make the list.

“I recently presented a jobs plan to the American people that dramatically reforms our country’s tax and regulatory system –that’s what we need as a country to create jobs and it’s exactly why the Wall Street Journal endorsed my plan. I urge Congress to resoundingly reject the President’s $1.5 trillion tax increase and work together on the structural reforms to entitlements and taxes that we so desperately need.”

Rep. Michele Bachmann:

“Mr. President – you don’t create jobs by increasing taxes on job creators. The president’s plan to raise taxes on the American people is the wrong policy to create economic growth and jobs and shows he doesn’t understand how to turn our economy around. Two businesses I will visit in Iowa today are examples of why the President’s policies continue to dig us deeper into the hole toward another recession. Both fear the coming regulations, taxes and costs of Obamacare. And both face uncertainty in the tax code. The President’s gimmicks and tax increases on the backs of small business and the middle class won’t grow our economy. Only permanent fixes will. The President should allow for repatriation of American money overseas, truly reform the entire tax code so it fairer and flatter on all Americans, and get rid of job killing regulations, including on the energy sector, which will create millions of jobs.

“If Warren Buffett believes he doesn’t pay enough taxes, then he should write a check today to the Treasury, but he and the President shouldn’t enact warfare on the millions of small businesses, on charities and on middle class America with increased tax burdens. The President is compromising the future of our children with his plan to continue spending and increase taxes, and he is ruining the American economy.”



