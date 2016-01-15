This chart shows how the Republican nomination race has changed over the past 5 months

A lot has changed from August 6, 2015 — the date of the first Republican presidential debate — to January 14, 2016, the date of its sixth and most recent.

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump has only expanded his front-running status. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), who stood in second place then, has slid to fifth. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), in third last August, dropped out of the race long ago.

The chart below shows how candidates have moved around in national polling over the past five-plus months. It displays the steady rise of Trump, the rise and fall of retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, and the relative stagnation of many other candidates.

Here’s a look:

And here are the standings of the candidates heading into Thursday’s primetime debate, according to RealClearPolitics:

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump: 34.5% (up from 23.2% in August)

Ted Cruz, US senator from Texas: 19.3% (up from 6.2%)

Marco Rubio, US senator from Florida: 11.8% (up from 5.2%)

Ben Carson, retired neurosurgeon: 9% (up from 6.6%)

Jeb Bush, former Florida governor: 4.8% (down from 12.8%)

Chris Christie, New Jersey governor: 3.5%

John Kasich, Ohio governor: 2.3%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.