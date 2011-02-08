GOP PRESIDENTIAL UPDATE: Meet Joe Scarborough's Pick For The 2012 Nomination

Photo: Screenshot

The motley herd of possible candidates crowding the 2012 GOP presidential field may still be growing.

Former Alabama Gov. Bob Riley (R) is “actively considering” a bid for the 2012 Republican nomination at the urging of GOP insiders, according to The Birmingham News.

One major Riley proponent is MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, a former Florida congressman.

“I’m telling you there is an opportunity for Bob to get into what is a wide-open race and have an impact,” Scarborough told the newspaper. “Lots of things would have to happen, naturally, but I’ve encouraged him to do it and I hope he will.”

But will Riley’s planned motorcycle jaunt across the northern tier of the U.S. this spring get in the way of a presidential race? Scarborough doesn’t think so.

“If this was 2007 when the political calendar was so compressed, when the party front-loaded the primaries, I would have told you he’s waited too late,” Scarborough said. “But the calendar is not that compressed in 2012. I think Bob can take his bike ride as long as it ends in Des Moines, Iowa and he begins campaigning.”

