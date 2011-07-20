GOP Presidential Candidates To Debate Today — On Twitter

Photo: CNN

Six Republican Presidential candidates will hold the campaign’s third debate of the year today — not on stage, but on Twitter.Following President Barack Obama’s “Twitter Town Hall” two weeks ago, Newt Gingrich, Rick Santorum, Gary Johnson, Michele Bachmann, Thad McCotter, and Herman Cain will face off in 140-character bursts at 3 p.m. today.



Gingrich and McCotter are both known to write their own tweets, but it’s not clear which of the candidates will provide their own answers — let alone how the normal mechanics of a Presidential debate will be adapted to fit the new format.

Candidates Mitt Romney, Tim Pawlenty, Jon Huntsman and Ron Paul will sit out the debate, sponsored by TheTeaParty.net, and moderated by conservative commentator S.E. Cupp and radio host Rusty Humphries.

We’ll have coverage of the debate later today, but for now, you can submit questions at 140townhall.com or in a tweet mentioning @140townhall.

