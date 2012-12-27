GOP Pollster: The NRA Is Out Of Touch

Famed Republican pollster Frank Luntz on Wednesday said the National Rifle Association’scall for armed police officers in schools demonstrates that the powerful pro-gun lobby is out of step with the American public.



“The public wants guns out of the schools, not in the schools,” Luntz said during an appearance on “CBS This Morning.” “And they are not asking for a security official or someone else. I don’t think the NRA is listening. I don’t think they understand most Americans would protect the Second Amendment rights and yet agree with the idea that not every human being should own a gun, not every gun should be available at any time, anywhere, for anyone. At gun shows, you should not be able to buy something there without any kind of check whatsoever.”

Watch the exchange:



