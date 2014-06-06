GOP Official Uses Being Drunk To Defend Against Bribery Charges

A New York City Republican Party official reportedly tried an unusual excuse for allegedly taking a bribe: He was too drunk to realise what was going on.

According to the New York Post, former Queens GOP Vice Chairman Vincent Tabone’s lawyer argued in court Thursday that his client was “so boozed up when he took the cash that he thought he was being paid for legal consulting services.”

“[Tabone] had six or seven vodka tonics without eating,” the lawyer told the jury in federal court. “He was hoping to be retained … as a real estate lawyer or a political consultant.”

The lawyer further claimed tapes will show Tabone “could barely talk” when he took the cash.

Tabone is accused of taking part in an unsuccessful scheme aimed at dispensing bribes to get eccentric Democratic State Senator, Malcolm Smith, into the New York City Republican mayoral primary. Smith and other officials are also facing charges.

