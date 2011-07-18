GOP Most Disfavored In Debt Ceiling Negotiations

Photo: AP

Over 70 per cent of votes disapprove of the way Congressional Republicans are negotiating an increase to the debt ceiling, according to a CBS News poll released today.Only 21 per cent of those polled approved of the GOP negotiating position.



Democrats in Congress receive slightly better numbers, with 31 per cent approving of their stance on the negotiations. President Barack Obama is the most favoured of the parties, with a 43 per cent approval rating on the talks.

Despite their lack of confidence in their elected leaders, 66 per cent of voters believe a deal will be reached before August 2, according to the poll.

Real the complete poll results here:

