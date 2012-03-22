GOP Leaders Are Closing Ranks Around Romney, Telling The Challengers To Get Out Of His Way

Photo: AP

“I am endorsing Mitt Romney for our Party’s nomination,” said former Florida governor Jeb Bush in a statement, as reported by Talking Points Memo. After Romney’s big win in Illinois last night it was only a matter of time before senior members of the party began urging people to close ranks and make Romney the presumptive nominee.



In his statement Bush suggested that the other candidates get out of the way:

Congratulations to Governor Mitt Romney on his win last night and to all the candidates for a hard fought, thoughtful debate and primary season. Primary elections have been held in 30-four states, and now is the time for Republicans to unite behind Governor Romney and take our message of fiscal conservatism and job creation to all voters this fall.

Bush is likely the first of many senior Republicans who will try to cajole Rick Santorum, Newt Gingrich, and Ron Paul to gracefully withdraw form the race so that Romney can focus on winning a general election.

