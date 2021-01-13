House Republicans scoff at new security measures in place at the US Capitol less than a week after Trump provoked a violent insurrection

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., centre, smiles after joining other freshman Republican House members for a group photo at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

A number of House Republicans sparred with Capitol police Tuesday over new security measures that were implemented in the wake of the Capitol siege on January 6.

Reporters at the Capitol building saw GOP lawmakers – including Reps. Lauren Boebert, Louie Gohmert, and Steve Scalise – scoffing at the newly installed metal detectors at the US Capitol.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A number of House Republicans are flouting the new security measures put in place at the Capitol building in the wake of a violent insurrection attempt on January 6, according to reporters covering Capitol Hill.

After pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol building last week, Capitol police implemented new safety protocols, including newly installed metal detectors and mask requirements.

Reporters present at the US Capitol on Tuesday night watched GOP lawmakers push past or blatantly walk around metal detectors, as the chamber votes on a resolution to call on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would allow the vice president and some members of Trump’s cabinet to depose the president.

GOP freshman congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who has engaged with QAnon conspiracy theories, refused to walk through the metal detector and allow Capitol police to search her bag, according to reporter Marc Rod. Boebert was later allowed to enter the chamber; it’s unclear if her bag was searched.

Boebert was on the radar of the DC police after the freshman congresswoman released an ad saying she will “carry my firearm in DC and in Congress.”



Read more:

DC police will reach out to a GOP freshman congresswoman who released an ad in which she appeared to walk around the US Capitol with a handgun



“It’s our job in Congress to defend your rights, including your Second Amendment, and that’s exactly what I’m here to do,” Boebert continued in the ad.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III said Boebert would be “subjected to the same penalties for everyone else that’s caught on the District of Columbia street carrying a firearm unlawfully.”

HuffPost’s Matt Fuller tweeted that he saw “about 10 Republicans walk around the magnetometer” â€” among them, GOP Reps. Ralph Norman, Scott Perry, Jeff Duncan, and Steve Stivers, who toldCapitol police that he believes metal detectors are unconstitutional.

GOP Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Steve Womack also refused to walk through the metal detectors, CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted, with both Republican lawmakers sparring with Capitol police over the new safety protocol.

Rep. Steve Scalise was photographed by Raju with his arms crossed in front of the magnetometer, calling the new protocol “untenable” because it “impedes the ability of members to come and vote. This is our job.”

Rep. Louie Gohmert walked around the metal detector, Fuller reported, telling police as he passed by: “You can’t stop me; I’m on my way to a vote.”

Aside from those who argued with Capitol police, GOP freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon supporter, complied with the new security measure. She thanked officers for their work while yelling at reporters present in the building, asking them where they were when people “burned the building and looted… do you guys remember that?”

Before entering the chamber, she turned back and said “all the media and all the liars and them, they’re not great.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.