Republican lawmakers claim they haven't seen and refuse to look at Trump's tweet spreading a conspiracy theory about an elderly man who was violently attacked by police in Buffalo

Associated Press President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump kicked Tuesday off by spreading a baseless conspiracy theory accusing an elderly protester who was assaulted by police officers of being part of antifa.

The president, without evidence, suggested 75-year-old Martin Gugino was “an ANTIFA provocateur” who was trying to interfere with police equipment before he was violently shoved to the ground by Buffalo police during a protest against police brutality last week.

A graphic video of the incident shows the man bleeding from his ear after he was attacked.

Several Republican senators who were asked about the tweet after the fact claimed they hadn’t seen it. They refused to weigh in even when told what was in the tweet.

“I didn’t see it,” Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, the interim chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN’s Manu Raju. “You’re telling me about it. I don’t read Twitter. I only write on it.”

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas struck a similar tone, telling Raju, “You know, a lot of this stuff just goes over my head.”

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner told Politico he hadn’t seen the tweet and did not want to look at it, adding that he was focused on a bill currently being debate on the Senate floor and was in a rush to get to Capitol Hill.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota broke from the pack and acknowledged to Raju that Trump had made a “serious accusation,” adding that it should only be “made with facts and evidence, and I haven’t seen any yet.”

Asked if the president should stop making such allegations, Thune said, “Well, I think that’s a given. But most of us up here would rather not be political commentators on the president’s tweets. That’s a daily exercise … Like I said of what I seen, saw the tweet, saw the video, that’s a serious accusation.”

An entire team of 57 Buffalo police officers resigned en masse Friday after two colleagues were suspended without pay following the incident.

As of Tuesday morning, when Trump sent the tweet, Gugino was still hospitalized in “serious but stable condition.”

The president, senior Justice Department officials, and Republican lawmakers have repeatedly suggested that antifa is using the demonstrations against police brutality to stoke riots and incite violence.

But a closer examination of media reports, public records, and social media shows little evidence of a widespread or coordinated effort by antifa to weaponize the protests. Law enforcement veterans and experts in disinformation also told Business Insider that the allegations are more of a bogeyman for the right-wing than indicative of a credible threat.

On May 30, the president accused “ANTIFA and the Radical Left” of sparking riots, adding, “Don’t lay the blame on others!” Following a wave of violence that weekend in Washington, DC, protests, Trump announced on May 31 that the US “will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organisation.”

The same day, Attorney General William Barr released a statement saying the “violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida echoed the president, writing that individuals who sparked violence or committed other crimes at the rallies are part of antifa and should be hunted down like terrorists.

(Twitter flagged Gaetz’s tweet for glorifying violence but determined it was in the public’s interest to keep the tweet viewable, though users can no longer like, retweet, or reply to it.)

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton struck a similar chord, writing in a controversial New York Times op-ed that “cadres of left-wing radicals like antifa” are responsible for starting riots during the protests “to exploit Floyd’s death for their own anarchic purposes.”

(The Times later determined that Cotton’s op-ed fell short of its editorial standards and should not have been published.)

