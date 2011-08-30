GOP Lawmakers To Introduce Bill To Force UN Reforms

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairwoman Rep. (R-FL) will introduce a bill requiring major changes to the United Nations as a condition of continued U.S. funding, Bloomberg reports. The bill would require the UN to drop its funding formula, allow member states to direct funding to specific agencies as they desire, cut off funding for Palestinian refugees and reform the management of peacekeeping operations.



It would also withhold funding to the Human Rights Council until the State Department certifies that no states facing U.S. sanctions serve on it. Libya was a member of the council until earlier this year.

The U.S. funds 22 per cent of the UN’s budget — and doled out $3.35 billion in 2010.

In an op-ed in the Miami Herald, Ros-Lehtinen wrote that the United Nations Transparency, Accountability, and Reform Act would cut off “U.S. contributions to any UN entity that grants membership or any other upgraded status to the Palestinian observer mission.”

She added that the “legislation will also leverage U.S. taxpayer dollars to make sure they do not fund biased or wasteful UN activities, and to achieve other much-needed reforms that will make the UN more transparent, accountable, objective, and effective.”

