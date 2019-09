It’s not just gold and emerging market stocks going parabolic.



The GOP’s odds of a house takeover have jumped big AGAIN to about 84% on InTrade.

The chart seriously does look like the price of gold. (And to the extent that both gold and the GOP represent a rejection of status quo, they might even be correlated meaningfully)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.