Already, The GOP Establishment Is Obsessed With Stopping Palin In 2012

How hard of a time will establishment GOPers (like Boehner) have in incorporating and working with their new radical Tea Party party-mates coming to town?



That’s going to be one of the key post-election questions, regardless of whether Republicans meet or exceed lofty expectations.

Here’s one sign that things might be a bit rough. According to POLITICO, party insiders are already working to thwart the Palin juggernaut, and ensure that she’s not the 2012 nominee, as they figure this is the one way Obama can win re-election.

Of course, nobody is willing to go on record denouncing one of of the party’s big stars and kingmakers — her thumbprints are all over this midterm. But if there’s some truth to it, and we suspect there is, we can be happy that the political fireworks show won’t be ending after Tuesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.