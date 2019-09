According to InTrade, odds of a GOP House takeover are above 80%.



Hey, it kind of looks like the stock market’s rally.

In fact, the “gridlock-is-good”-meme is so widespread that investors are warning of a drop in prices if for some reason they fall short.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.