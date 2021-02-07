Republican lawmakers say Pelosi skirted by House metal detectors installed after the Capitol riot and should be fined

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen during a press conference on January 21, 2021.

GOP lawmakers are saying Nancy Pelosi should face fines for allegedly skirting new screening rules.

Pelosi avoided the metal detectors outside the House chamber, GOP lawmakers said Friday.

Republican reps who’ve refused to walk through metal detectors have received $US5,000 fines.

Republican lawmakers on Friday requested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi face fines after allegedly skirting new rules put in place to increase safety measures following the Capitol riot.

Republicans serving on the House Administration Committee asked Timothy Blodgett, acting US Sergeant-at-Arms, to impose fines on Pelosi. In a letter to Blodgett, which was posted to Twitter, they say Pelosi did not walk through the newly installed metal detectors upon entering the House.

“Yesterday, at approximately 9:59 am, multiple members observed the Speaker of the House entering the House Chamber without completing security screening,” the group wrote.

“What was observed was a clear violation of House Resolution 73 and you are required by House Rules to impose this fine. Please inform us once the fine has been assessed,” the letter continued. “We look forward to a prompt response to this inquiry.”

Speaker Pelosi broke her own rules this week by entering the House Chamber without going through security. We are demanding she face the same fines as every other member of Congress. pic.twitter.com/5yj8ZIMUUD — House Admin. Committee GOP (@HouseAdmnGOP) February 5, 2021

The metal detectors are part of a safety measure in response to the Capitol riot on January 6. Pelosi introduced the measure, saying in January that members of Congress would have to pay $US5,000 fines if they evade the metal detectors.

The Capitol riot left at least five people, including one police officer, dead. Members of the Proud Boys, which is classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Centre, were reportedly present.

Organisers were emboldened by President Donald Trump’s urges to protest the results of the 2020 election with him, despite Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. While members of Congress were meeting inside the Capitol building day to certify the results, supporters organised an attempted coup and stormed the Capitol building.

Upon news that the riot breached the Capitol building, lawmakers began to shelter in place and many evacuated.

One quick-thinking Senate aide secured the boxes containing the electoral votes, rescuing them from possible damage. The vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden went on as planned hours after the riot began.

At least two Republican lawmakers have since been fined for evading metal detectors.

Reps. Louie Gohmert and Andrew Clyde declined to pass through the metal detectors outside the House chamber and have since been given fines of $US5,000 each.

Now, the Republicans on the House Administration Committee are saying Pelosi also skirted the new rules and should pay the fine as well.

Blodgett, however, told the Republican members that Capitol Police have not cited Pelosi for allegedly violating the protocol, according to a letter sent to Insider from Pelosi’s office.

“Only the [United States Capitol Police] can determine whether an individual has failed to complete security screening as only the USCP has sufficient training to determine compliance with USCP screening procedures,” Blodgett wrote in response to the letter. “I have directed that the USCP produce and provide unusual incident reports on any individual who fails to complete security screening without exception. I have not received any unusual incident report from the USCP concerning the Speaker of the House.”

