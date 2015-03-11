Republicans say Hillary Clinton's press conference 'raised more questions than it answered'

Michael Loccisano/Getty Hillary Clinton speaking at her foundation’s annual meeting at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers on September 24, 2014 in New York City.

Republican leaders blasted Tuesday’s press conference where Hillary Clinton addressed the controversy over her emails within minutes of it ending.

At the press conference Clinton passionately insisted she did nothing wrong when she exclusively used her personal email account while serving as secretary of state. This reportedly violated federal guidelines and could have left her emails vulnerable to foreign hackers.

Clinton said she broke no rules and sent no classified information over email. However, multiple Republicans had the exact same reaction: The event “raised more questions than it answered.”

“Folks, Hillary Clinton’s press conference raised more questions than it answered and on multiple occasions her statements did not add up to what her office had previously stated,” Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Short said in a statement. “Just days ago, Hillary Clinton’s team said 90% of the emails on her secret email server were turned over, but today she said it was roughly half. This inconsistency is another example of why an independent review is needed, something Hillary Clinton shamelessly ruled out today.”

During the press conference, Clinton dismissed the idea of an independent review of her messages.

House Speaker John Boehner’s (R-Ohio) spokesman, Michael Steele, also released a statement concurring with the RNC’s assessment.

“Secretary Clinton didn’t hand over her emails out of the goodness of her heart — she was forced to by smart, determined, and effective oversight by the House Select Committee on Benghazi. Her press conference raised more questions than it answered, and the American people deserve the truth,” Steel said.

Steel was referring to the House committee that is investigating the 2012 deadly attack on the diplomatic facility in Benghazi, Libya. The incident is the subject of much controversy in conservative circles, and many people believe Clinton was involved in an official cover-up as secretary of state.

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-South Carolina), the chairman of the House committee dedicated to investigating the 2012 terrorist attack on the US diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya also released a lengthy statement declaring Clinton’s press conference left him “with more questions than answers.” Gowdy’s committee issued a subpoena last week in an effort to gain more information about Clinton’s email use. Republicans have long criticised her handling of the attack and the committee has sought to obtain her communications.

In his statement, Gowdy repeated his call for an independent arbiter to review Clinton’s email server.

“Secretary Clinton alone created this predicament, but she alone does not get to determine its outcome. These public records at issue are broader than Libya and broader than Benghazi. The Secretary of State has enormous responsibility and jurisdiction and the public, the media and Congress have a legal right to access these public records without impediment,” Gowdy said.

Gowdy also said Clinton will be called to appear before his committee to address additional questions about her emails.

“Because Secretary Clinton has created more questions than answers, the Select Committee is left with no choice but to call her to appear at least twice. The first appearance will be to clear up her role and resolve issues surrounding her exclusive use of personal email to conduct official business,” he said. “Our committee will then call her to appear before the Committee in a public hearing to answer questions specifically regarding Libya and the Benghazi terrorist attacks that took the lives of our four brave fellow citizens.”

Gowdy had previously indicated Clinton would not be called to testify before the committee about the terror attack until it reviewed her emails.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.