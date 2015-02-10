Republicans say Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign is already falling apart

One of the leading political operatives in Hillary Clinton’s world caused some major behind-the-scenes drama on Monday.

David Brock, a close Clinton ally who leads several liberal advocacy groups supporting her potential presidential campaign accused other Hillary backers of leading “an orchestrated political hit job” against him, according to a letter obtained by Politico.

“Our Democratic Presidential nominee deserves better than people who would risk the next election — and our country’s future — for their own personal agendas,” Brock declared in the letter.

Brock was apparently upset over a recent New York Times report detailing the millions of dollars a prominent Democratic consultant’s firm made while helping organisations affiliated with Brock raise money. Brock accused officials from a major pro-Clinton “super PAC,” Priorities USA Action, of intentionally leaking information to benefit themselves at his expense. In the letter to the PAC’s leaders, Brock announced his resignation from their board. (Priorities denied involvement in the Times story to Politico.)

Reporters and conservative political operatives quickly compared the drama behind Brock’s resignation letter to Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, which infamously suffered from perennial infighting and leaks. In “Game Change,” John Heilemann and Mark Halperin described her White House bid as “a simmering cauldron of long-held animosities” — much of it centered on her then-pollster, Mark Penn.

“Good afternoon — Meet the new Hillary Clinton presidential campaign,” Michael Short, a spokesman for the national Republican Party, quipped in an email, “same as the old Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.”

Business Insider collected some of the other commentary below:

clintonland, which is almost always characterised by rival factions, once again has it in the outside group world http://t.co/QDlrlP7Pc7

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 9, 2015

Already dysfunction in Clinton World – what go wrong when there’s actually a campaign?!? http://t.co/i2hQ0L5QQC

— Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) February 9, 2015