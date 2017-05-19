There's a chance the House might have to vote again on the GOP healthcare bill because of a procedural mistake

The GOP healthcare bill may not be done in the House of Representatives, after all.
While the American Health Care Act passed the lower chamber by a razor-thin margin on May 4, a procedural quirk could force another vote on the bill before it is sent to the Senate, according to Bloomberg’s Billy House.
Bloomberg reported that House Speaker Paul Ryan has not yet sent the AHCA to the Senate.
That is apparently because the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has not scored the final version of the bill, which included two two major amendments.
Without the score, the House is unsure of how much the bill could affect the federal budget. Since the bill is being moved through the process of budget reconciliation, which allows Republicans to avoid a Democratic filibuster in the Senate, it must slice at least $US2 billion off the federal budget for it to qualify. Before the amendments were added, the CBO projected the legislation would slice about $US150 billion over 10 years.
Rep. Greg Walden, the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and an author of the original AHCA, told Bloomberg that the House GOP leadership was waiting on the CBO score. Other rank-and-file members that were asked by Bloomberg, however, suggested they had been kept in the dark.
A spokesperson for Ryan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Read the full report at Bloomberg»
More from Bob Bryan:
- The Trump administration is trying to trick people into thinking it’s cracking down on Wall Street
- The Trump administration just handed Wall Street some great news
- There are 3 big reasons why Wall Street shouldn’t freak out too much about the Trump-Comey bombshell
- ‘I don’t worry about things that are outside of my control’: Paul Ryan pledges to advance tax cuts amid the Trump bombshells
- Gold is surging
NOW WATCH: Watch Hasan Minhaj roast Trump at the White House correspondents’ dinner
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.