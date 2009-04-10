GOP Govs Backtrack On Accepting Stimulus Dough

Well it got them some nice headlines about a month ago. Three GOP governors, all rising stars in the party and possible 2012 Presidential contenders, proudly stated that their states would not be accepting filthy stimulus dough from the administration.



Alaska’s Sarah Palin, Louisiana’s Bobby Jindal and South Carolina’s Mark Sanford all tried to be heroes, saying their state could rought it out while the recession lasts.

But politics and reality got in the way. And after push back from state legislators — most of whom aren’t ever going to run for President — they’ve all quietly requested access to cash, according to Politico.

Sanford is still working to convince his state Legislature to find cuts to cancel out the new federal spending. Still, he has been attacked on his state’s top editorial pages, by activists occupying a tent city outside his mansion, and by the Republican chairman of the state Senate finance committee, who released a “chaos budget” designed to show the downside of Sanford’s plans. He responded to critics with a television ad Thursday, arguing that he was sparing his state’s children from future debt.

Jindal, meanwhile, toned down his firm opposition and turned his focus to a much narrower rejection of two pots of money; Palin, too, has narrowed her objections and promised to work with legislators who want the money.

“At this point it looks like everybody’s on board with the program,” said Tom Gavin, an OMB spokesman.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.