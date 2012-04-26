GOP Golden Boy Gives The Most Hawkish Foreign Policy Speech Since Woodrow Wilson

Photo: Brookings

Currently Florida Senator Marco Rubio is giving a major foreign policy speech at the Brookings Institution.And it is being closely watched because Rubio has been campaigning with Mitt Romney and is at the top of the list for potential vice-presidents.



Unfortunately, his speech may be the most hawkish piece of American political rhetoric since Woodrow Wilson’s barn-burners leading up to World War I.

Just consider this one paragraph:

I always start by reminding people that what happens all over the world is our business. Every aspect of [our] lives is directly impacted by global events. The security of our cities is connected to the security of small hamlets in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen and Somalia. Our cost of living, the safety of our food , and the value of the things we invent, make and sell are just a few examples of everyday aspects of our lives that are direcly related to events abroad and make it impossible for us to focus only on our issues here are home.

This is a prescription for endless war.

It is also patently untrue.

Not even the Soviets could bring peace to all the small hamlets of Afghanistan, and we haven’t been able to do it either, despite being vastly more sophisticated, wealthier, and spending much longer in that nation. If our security depends on the safety of villages in Pakistan, a basket-case nation in Asia that has received an enormous amount of American aid and protection since World War II, we can never consider ourselves safe.

Imagine that you were told you could never really expect a good meal to be on the table at night, unless and until the United States federal government ended world hunger. It would be ridiculous demagoguery. No one would believe it. Rubio’s ideas about security are no less ridiculous, although they are much more dangerous.

Rubio’s speech lists almost a half dozen nations that have to dramatically change so that the world order can reflect “the interests and beliefs of its strongest power,” us.

“Everywhere we look, we are presented with opportunities for American leadership to help shape a better world in this new century,” Rubio says in this speech. He calls for democratizing the entire Middle East, a process that seems to be happening on its own, and not to the benefit of America or its allies.

It is also very clear that Rubio was aiming his remarks partly at Ron Paul and Rand Paul, who have successfully built a small bloc of conservative Republicans who have grown sceptical of using America’s military to fix any and all problems on planet earth. “I recently joked that today, in the U.S. Senate, on foreign policy, if you go far enough to the right, you wind up on the left,” he said.

Rubio’s speech is a remarkable political document. It shows that some Senators have learned nothing from the past decade.

Speech text via Human Events.

