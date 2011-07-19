GOP Freshmen To Deliver Letter To Obama Tomorrow On Deficit Reduction

Photo: Flickr

House GOP freshmen will show up at the White House tomorrow to deliver a letter to President Barack Obama calling for him to produce a detailed plan for deficit reduction.Republicans have long criticised Obama for failing to release a detailed proposal to save money. The White House has denied the charge, saying it is unwilling to negotiate with Republicans in the press.



“Because you have not presented any written detailed proposal to raise the debt ceiling, our constituents are left in the dark as to what specific cuts you propose as well as what taxes you are planning to raise,” the letter, obtained by POLITICO, says.

Republicans will take up a bill to raise the debt limit calling for a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution tomorrow, a key demand of conservative lawmakers.

