People are using Snapchat Lenses on the GOP debate candidates -- and the results are bizarre

Snapchat’s new “Lens” features are a fun way to add silly animations to your selfies, videos, or even the GOP candidates for president.

During Wednesday night’s debate, lots of people used Snapchat’s newest feature to take hilarious videos of the presidential hopefuls.

Complete with animated tears and rainbow vomit, the resulting Vines and Instagram videos are mesmerising and just a little bit bizarre.

Keep reading to see 15 of our favourites, courtesy of the hashtag #GOPDebate.

Check out some of tonight's GOP debate viewed through the new Snapchat Lenses. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/eU5PI3QZWUW/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px 'Important issues discussed tonight during the #GOPDebate,' this Viner wrote in their caption. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/eUJbwWU5iIV/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px Here's what Donald Trump would look like if he puked rainbows. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/eU5wZL7tOh9/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px And here's a rosy-cheeked Rand Paul. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/eU5w5DxlzOd/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px The rainbow filter was particularly popular during the debates. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/eU5jDWD27OJ/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px This Viner used Snapchat to turn Ted Cruz into a zombie. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/eU5gV6r7Y39/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px Check out Carly Fiorina sporting a monocle. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/eU5jtqw2Uql/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px Luckily, none of the candidates' eyes actually looked like this on Wednesday night. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/eU5p5nu6wvt/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px Jeb Bush looked ready for a role in the next 'Terminator' movie in this Vine. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/eU52uHr9tuv/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px So did John Kasich. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/eU5VYmnwQ3g/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px This Snapchat filter is downright scary. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/eU506MQTVzA/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px Here's a tearful Mike Huckabee. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7tmqQghdjJ/embed/ Width: 658px Snapchatters just couldn't get enough of Trump on Wednesday night. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7tmJTlq1Ec/embed/ Width: 658px Here's the Donald again, this time with tears in his eyes. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/eUJB52ua7ar/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px Overall, we'd say the Snapchat Lenses were the real winner on Wednesday night. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/eU5LEJu0Euh/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px

