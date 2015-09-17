People are using Snapchat Lenses on the GOP debate candidates -- and the results are bizarre

Snapchat’s new “Lens” features are a fun way to add silly animations to your selfies, videos, or even the GOP candidates for president.
During Wednesday night’s debate, lots of people used Snapchat’s newest feature to take hilarious videos of the presidential hopefuls.
Complete with animated tears and rainbow vomit, the resulting Vines and Instagram videos are mesmerising and just a little bit bizarre.
Keep reading to see 15 of our favourites, courtesy of the hashtag #GOPDebate.
