People are using Snapchat Lenses on the GOP debate candidates -- and the results are bizarre

Madison Malone Kircher
Gop snapchatMadison Malone KircherDon’t cry for me, Ted Cruz.

Snapchat’s new “Lens” features are a fun way to add silly animations to your selfies, videos, or even the GOP candidates for president. 

During Wednesday night’s debate, lots of people used Snapchat’s newest feature to take hilarious videos of the presidential hopefuls.

Complete with animated tears and rainbow vomit, the resulting Vines and Instagram videos are mesmerising and just a little bit bizarre. 

Keep reading to see 15 of our favourites, courtesy of the hashtag #GOPDebate. 

Check out some of tonight's GOP debate viewed through the new Snapchat Lenses.

'Important issues discussed tonight during the #GOPDebate,' this Viner wrote in their caption.

Here's what Donald Trump would look like if he puked rainbows.

And here's a rosy-cheeked Rand Paul.

The rainbow filter was particularly popular during the debates.

This Viner used Snapchat to turn Ted Cruz into a zombie.

Check out Carly Fiorina sporting a monocle.

Luckily, none of the candidates' eyes actually looked like this on Wednesday night.

Jeb Bush looked ready for a role in the next 'Terminator' movie in this Vine.

So did John Kasich.

This Snapchat filter is downright scary.

Here's a tearful Mike Huckabee.

Snapchatters just couldn't get enough of Trump on Wednesday night.

Here's the Donald again, this time with tears in his eyes.

Overall, we'd say the Snapchat Lenses were the real winner on Wednesday night.

