'Occupy Wall St.' Questions Will Factor Large Into Tonight's GOP Debate

On Morning Joe this morning, Charlie Rose, who is moderating tonight’s GOP Bloomberg/WaPo debate confirmed he intends to ask the candidates about the Occupy Wall St. protests.



“Absolutely! It seems to be a growing phenomenon, and what does it say about the growing despair in the country. And how do they characterise it?”

So far the GOP has not had anything good to say about the protesters. At all.

This morning, Obama advisor David Plouffe essentially told GMA that Obama supports the protestors putting him on the side of a growing movement that could prove troubling to both the GOP and the Dems in the coming election.

One imagines it would serve Mitt Romney well to figure out a way to elaborate on his “scapegoat” theory in a way that won’t alienate the part of his voter base suffering from this bad economy who might be so eager to hear their candidate defend Wall St.



