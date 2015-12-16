'He's a chaos candidate': Donald Trump and Jeb Bush start the debate by shredding each other

The CNN Republican debate Tuesday night began with GOP front-runner Donald Trump and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) exchanging verbal blows about Trump’s plan to temporarily bar Muslims from entering the US.

“This is not a serious proposal. In fact it will push the Muslim world, the Arab world, away from us,” Bush said.

He added: “So Donald is great at the one-liners, but he’s a chaos candidate and he’d be a chaos president. He would not be the commander-in-chief we need to keep our country safe.”

Trump fired back hard by accusing Bush of only attacking him out of desperation.

“Jeb doesn’t really believe I’m unhinged. He said that very simply because he has failed in this campaign. It’s been a total disaster. Nobody cares,” Trump said.

“I’m the most solid person up here,” Trump continued, adding that he wants to make America great — his campaign slogan — and that Bush doesn’t want to do the same.

Bush got in the last word.

“This is the problem: Banning all Muslims will make it harder for us to do exactly what we need to do, which is destroy ISIS,” he said. “It is not a serious proposal.”

