This Week's Biggest Winners And Losers In Politics

It was a big week for second-tier Republican presidential candidates, with some breakout performances during last night’s presidential debate in Florida.
Rick Santorum is gaining momentum, mostly by stealing support from Michele Bachmann’s ailing campaign, and Gary Johnson — the candidate no one had ever heard of — squeezed his way into the national conversation with a poop joke.
Back in Washington, the White House and Congress had yet another bad week. Obama and his early economic team got slammed in Ron Suskind’s scathing new book, while Congress engaged in its now quarterly ritual of threatening to shut down the federal government.
The former Massachusetts Governor was the obvious winner of last night's presidential debate, consistently delivering a clear message, and effectively attacking frontrunner Rick Perry while somehow still managing to rise above the fray.
Romney is now arguably the first presidential candidate to get this big of a boost from primary election debates. After three consecutive debate wins, his campaign has gotten its swagger back as Romney closes in on Perry in the polls. It doesn't hurt that the Texas Governor has failed to deliver in any of the debates.
Intrade now puts Romney's chances of winning the nomination ahead of Perry at 43%. Perry's chances dropped over 17 points to 27% after last night.
The former U.S. Senator finally got some notice at the debate last night, delivering forceful answers that played well with the conservative audience. Most notably, Santorum managed to drag Perry into a sparring match over immigration reform, calling into question the Texas governor's conservative record.
While his performance probably did little to elevate his campaign from the bottom tier, Santorum set himself up to become a more relevant player in the race. If he can continue to siphon off social conservative support from Michele Bachmann, he could become an influential endorsement later on in the race.
After languishing in political obscurity, Johnson finally got called up this week when Fox News told him he could compete in the Florida presidential debate.
The former New Mexico governor did not let the opportunity go to waste -- his closing joke about his neighbours' dogs creating more shovel-ready jobs than Obama was a huge hit with the audience and sent Twitter feeds buzzing. Moderator Bret Baier later remarked: 'Your dog is famous now!'
It turns out Johnson stole the joke from Rush Limbaugh, but the damage is done. Gary Johnson's dogs are now part of the news cycle -- a feat their owner has thus far failed to accomplish.
The strangest moment of last night's debate came during the lightening round, when the candidates were asked which of their opponents would be their VP pick.
Perry had an interesting -- and slightly disturbing -- answer: Herman Cain, if he could somehow 'mate him up' with Newt Gingrich.
And Newtman Caingrich was born, inspiring several bizarre mockups of what this mating might produce.
Romney's response said it all: 'There are a couple of images I am not going to be able to get out of my mind. That is one. And Gary Johnson's dogs is another.'
Off of the campaign trail, Congress launched into the now quarterly ritual of threatening to shut down the federal government.
One man, however, quietly rose above the gridlock and reached out the hand of bipartisanship. Surprisingly, it was Sen. Rand Paul, the Kentucky Tea Partier and progeny of Congress' most famous contrarian.
Paul joined President Obama on his trip to Ohio Thursday to pitch a totally reasonable spending proposal that would redirect transportation funds slated for 'beautification' projects to emergency bridge repairs. He told a White House reporter that the president seemed 'receptive' and that he was optimistic he could get Congressional support.
The audience's collective -- and offensive -- response stole the show for the third consecutive debate last night, once again shocking the media with the realisation of just how conservative the Republican base has become.
First it was cheers for Perry's execution record. Then it was cheers for letting an uninsured man die.
Last night's moment came when an active gay soldier in Iraq, speaking via a YouTube video, asked the candidates if they would support reinstating Don't Ask, Don't Tell. Before the candidates had a chance to respond, however, the crowd erupted into a chorus of boos and jeers.
Watch the video here.
Bachmann's meteoric rise effectively ended this week, as the Minnesota Congresswoman fell further and further behind the 2012 Republican frontrunners in the polls. Even her former campaign manager, Ed Rollins, admits Bachmann is now a long-shot in the race for the GOP nomination.
Bachmann was, once again, a non-factor in last night's debate -- she interrupted the moderators so she could chime in on a question, after being ignored for about 30 minutes. She was even overshadowed by Rick Santorum, who moved in on her ultra-conservative turf.
As her supporters jump ship and migrate to Perry's campaign, Bachmann is also having trouble raising money. The NYT reports that Bachmann has struggled to be taken seriously by deep-pocketed GOP donors and has resisted reaching out for Establishment cash. In a fundraising email to supporters today, Bachmann felt the need to remind them that she was still in the race.
In Washington, the Congress's current shutdown showdown has revolved around federal funding for natural disaster relief.
After a surprising defeat Wednesday, the House managed to pass a bill last night to keep the government funded past Sept. 30, but which also includes budget cuts to offset additional funding for FEMA.
The Democrat-controlled Senate has rejected the offsets and moved today to table the bill.
Congress now has one week to pass a spending bill to avert a shutdown, but FEMA is not as lucky. Funding for the agency could run out as soon as Monday, leaving thousands of natural disaster victims without any assistance.
Ron Suskind's new book, Confidence Men, is a scathing critique on Obama's entire economic team for its handling of the 2008-09 financial crisis -- but Summers comes off as the worst, by far.
According to Suskind's account, Summers hijacked Obama's entire domestic agenda, bullied women in the West Wing, and railroaded the president and his entire senior staff. He is portrayed as a vindictive and self-serving tyrant, who acted like a petulant child when he didn't get what he wanted (namely, Ben Bernanke's job).
Opinions about Suskind's have been divided, but, as Jon Stewart pointed out Tuesday night, it seems Summers 'by unanimous consent, is an arsehole.'
The Solyndra bankruptcy scandal deepened this week with revelations that executives may have knowingly misled federal government about the company's worsening financial outlook, even as they asked the Obama administration for more money.
Appearing before Congressional investigators today, Solyndra CEO Brian Harrison and CFO W.G. Stover, Jr., took the Fifth, refusing to answer questions about why their company took a $534 million loan from the government and then promptly went bankrupt.
The bankruptcy is now facing a criminal FBI investigation, as well as investigations from two House committees. House Republicans are also looking into the Obama administration's ties to Solyndra to determine if the loan was politically motivated.
