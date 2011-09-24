This Week's Biggest Winners And Losers In Politics

It was a big week for second-tier Republican presidential candidates, with some breakout performances during last night’s presidential debate in Florida.



Rick Santorum is gaining momentum, mostly by stealing support from Michele Bachmann’s ailing campaign, and Gary Johnson — the candidate no one had ever heard of — squeezed his way into the national conversation with a poop joke.

Back in Washington, the White House and Congress had yet another bad week. Obama and his early economic team got slammed in Ron Suskind’s scathing new book, while Congress engaged in its now quarterly ritual of threatening to shut down the federal government.

