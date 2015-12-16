CNN moderator confronts Ben Carson: Would you 'be OK with the deaths of thousands of innocent children and civilians?'

CNN/screenshot Ben Carson at the debate.

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson cited his experience removing tumours from pediatric patients to explain why he would be wiling to incur civilian causalities in the fight against ISIS.

“We’re going to have to open your head up and take out this tumour,” Carson said in Tuesday-night’s Republican debate.

Carson was responding to a question from CNN moderator Hugh Hewitt as to whether he would be ready to “order airstrikes that would kill innocent civilians” as president, recalling his pre-surgery meetings with younger patients.

“They’re not happy about it, believe me. And they don’t like me very much at that point,” Carson said of meeting with his young patients. “But later on, they love me.”

Hewitt then asked whether Carson would be “OK with the deaths of thousands of innocent children and civilians?”

Carson replied in the affirmative: “You got it. You got it.”

