GOP Debate Audience Boos Gay Soldier, Santorum Wants 'Sexual Activity' Out Of Military

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum was asked what whether he would re-institute the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy banning openly-gay service-members from the military, in the most shocking moment of the Fox News/Google Debate Thursday night.



The question, sent in by a gay soldier, challenged the GOP candidates on whether they would kick people like him out of the military. But before Santorum could answer, members of the audience booed the questioner, Stephen Hill, — who is currently deployed in Iraq.

When Santorum did reply, he decried “social engineering” in the military, then said “any type of sexual activity has absolutely no place in the military.”

He added that he would reinstate the policy, but would not say what he would do with service-members who have disclosed their sexual orientation.

Watch the video below via TPM:

