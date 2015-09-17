GOP candidates revealed which women they'd put on the $10 bill -- and some of their answers were absurd

The primetime Republican presidential debate got lighthearted Wednesday when CNN’s Jake Tapper asked the 11 contenders which woman they’d put on the $US10 bill.

Several of the candidates seemed not to take the question seriously, or declined to answer it at all. Here were their answers, per Business Insider’s live blog:

US Sen. Rand Paul — Susan B. Anthony

— Susan B. Anthony Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee — “my wife”

— “my wife” US Sen. Marco Rubio — Rosa Parks

— Rosa Parks US Sen. Ted Cruz — Rosa Parks (but he would put her on the $US20 bill and keep Alexander Hamilton on the $US10 bill)

— Rosa Parks (but he would put her on the $US20 bill and keep Alexander Hamilton on the $US10 bill) Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson — “my mother”

— “my mother” Real-estate magnate Donald Trump — Either his daughter Ivanka Trump or Rosa Parks

— Either his daughter Ivanka Trump or Rosa Parks Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush — Margaret Thatcher (former prime minister of the United Kingdom)

— Margaret Thatcher (former prime minister of the United Kingdom) Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker — Clara Barton (founder of the Red Cross)

— Clara Barton (founder of the Red Cross) Former Hewlett Packard CEO Carly Fiorina — She would keep the currency as is

— She would keep the currency as is Ohio Gov. John Kasich — Mother Theresa

— Mother Theresa New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — Abigail Adams

Additional reporting by Peter Jacobs.

