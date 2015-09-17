GOP candidates revealed which women they'd put on the $10 bill -- and some of their answers were absurd

Erin Fuchs

The primetime Republican presidential debate got lighthearted Wednesday when CNN’s Jake Tapper asked the 11 contenders which woman they’d put on the $US10 bill.

Several of the candidates seemed not to take the question seriously, or declined to answer it at all. Here were their answers, per Business Insider’s live blog:

  • US Sen. Rand Paul — Susan B. Anthony
  • Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee — “my wife”
  • US Sen. Marco Rubio — Rosa Parks
  • US Sen. Ted Cruz — Rosa Parks (but he would put her on the $US20 bill and keep Alexander Hamilton on the $US10 bill)
  • Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson — “my mother”
  • Real-estate magnate Donald Trump — Either his daughter Ivanka Trump or Rosa Parks
  • Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush — Margaret Thatcher (former prime minister of the United Kingdom)
  • Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker — Clara Barton (founder of the Red Cross)
  • Former Hewlett Packard CEO Carly Fiorina — She would keep the currency as is
  • Ohio Gov. John Kasich — Mother Theresa
  • New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — Abigail Adams

Additional reporting by Peter Jacobs.

NOW WATCH: Donald Trump’s net worth — according to someone who isn’t Donald Trump

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.