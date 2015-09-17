GOP candidates revealed which women they'd put on the $10 bill -- and some of their answers were absurd

The primetime Republican presidential debate got lighthearted Wednesday when CNN’s Jake Tapper asked the 11 contenders which woman they’d put on the $US10 bill.
Several of the candidates seemed not to take the question seriously, or declined to answer it at all. Here were their answers, per Business Insider’s live blog:
- US Sen. Rand Paul — Susan B. Anthony
- Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee — “my wife”
- US Sen. Marco Rubio — Rosa Parks
- US Sen. Ted Cruz — Rosa Parks (but he would put her on the $US20 bill and keep Alexander Hamilton on the $US10 bill)
- Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson — “my mother”
- Real-estate magnate Donald Trump — Either his daughter Ivanka Trump or Rosa Parks
- Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush — Margaret Thatcher (former prime minister of the United Kingdom)
- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker — Clara Barton (founder of the Red Cross)
- Former Hewlett Packard CEO Carly Fiorina — She would keep the currency as is
- Ohio Gov. John Kasich — Mother Theresa
- New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — Abigail Adams
Additional reporting by Peter Jacobs.
