Condi Rice Made The GOP Look Great, Paul Ryan Made Them Look Like They Have No Shame

Two speeches stood out on Day 2 of the Republican convention.
One made the party look great. The other damaged the credibility of a budding star.
Produced by Robert Libetti
Don’t Miss:
- The Top Five Factual Inaccuracies In Paul Ryan’s Republican National Convention Speech
- Everyone Loved Ann Romney’s Awesome Speech, But Chris Christie’s Big Keynote Flopped
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.