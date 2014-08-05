GOP Congressman Accuses Democrats Of Waging 'War On Whites'

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) thinks Democrats are waging “the war on whites” in America.

“This is a part of the war on whites that’s being launched by the Democratic Party. And the way in which they’re launching this war is by claiming that whites hate everybody else. It’s part of the strategy that Barack Obama implemented in 2008,” Brooks said Monday morning in an interview with conservative radio host Laura Ingraham.

Brooks made the comments when he was asked to respond to critics who say the Republican Party is alienating itself from a growing bloc of Hispanic voters by staking out a staunchly conservative position on immigration reform. However, Brooks argued it was conservatives actively have a superior argument on the issue.

“Well that’s not true, ok? If you look at the polling data, every demographic group in America agrees with the rule of law and enforcing and securing our borders. And every one of them understands that illegal immigration hurts every demographic group,” he said.

Brooks’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

