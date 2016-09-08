The chairman of the GOP is getting slammed for tweet criticising Clinton for having 'no smile'

Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus received backlash for a tweet criticising Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s response to a question about her use of a private email server.

During NBC’s Commander-In-Chief Forum Wednesday, moderator Matt Lauer peppered Clinton with questions about the email scandal that has plagued her campaign.

At hand was the issue about whether classified information may have been vulnerable when they were stored on the private server.

Clinton repeated past statements about her choice to use a private email server being a mistake and denied handling any information that was marked classified.

Priebus, unsatisfied with Clinton’s response, accused the Democratic nominee of lying about leaving sensitive information unsecured and pointed to her demeanour as proof.

@HillaryClinton was angry + defensive the entire time – no smile and uncomfortable – upset that she was caught wrongly sending our secrets.

— Reince Priebus (@Reince) September 8, 2016

Many people on Twitter interpreted the comment as misogynistic, particularly his remark that Clinton had “no smile”:

@Reince You’re right, though, when a commander in chief-to-be is discussing terrorism, combat forces, etc., she should smile more. Asshat.

— Matt Shaw (@NotMattShaw) September 8, 2016

@Reince @HillaryClinton you’re not smiling in your profile pic. Are you a troll? Do you hate people? How dare you.

— Rachael Berkey (@bookoisseur) September 8, 2016

