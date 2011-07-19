GOP Chairman Accuses Obama Of Possible Crime

Photo: Gage Skidmore

Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Preibus is accusing President Barack Obama of violating federal law by filming a video for his campaign in the non-residential areas of the White House.The video in question was a invitation to participate in a contest to win dinner with the president and Vice President Joe Biden. Preibus claims the video was filmed in the Map Room, on the ground floor of the executive mansion, which he says would put Obama in violation of laws against the solicitation of campaign funds on federal property.



“The facts of this case strongly suggest a crime was committed,” Preibus wrote in a letter to Attorney General Eric Holder. “I call on the Department of Justice to investigate this possible criminal act by the President of the United States.”

The video did not explicitly ask for donations, but directed supporters to a web page that did.

Preibus also laid out an argument for appointing a special prosecutor in the case if the Department of Justice “fails to carry out its duty to investigate,” accusing the department of having “consistently ignored the law in order to protect the President politically.”

The White House Counsel’s Office maintains the Map Room is part of the residence and not used for official activities, and thus exempted from laws prohibiting campaign activities.

