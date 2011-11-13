Republican Candidates Split On Waterboarding

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

The Republican presidential field split on the legality of waterboarding in Saturday’s CBS/National Journal foreign policy debate.In 2008, GOP presidential candidate Sen. John McCain agreed with then-Sen. Barack Obama that the technique should be considered torture, and should not be used under any circumstances. When elected, one of Obama’s first acts was to ban waterboarding.



Here’s what the candidates had to say on the issue:

Herman Cain said he categorically opposes torture — period, before adding a “however” to say that military commanders can define torture as they see fit. When pressed, he said he considers waterboarding a form of “enhanced-interrogation technique.”

Rep. Michele Bachmann was the most supportive of the technique — adding she believes Obama has given over the CIA to the American Civil Liberties Union. After Rep. Ron Paul vehemently disagreed, she tried to once again state her case for waterboarding.

Paul declared that waterboarding is a form of torture and should be banned under U.S. and international law. He went on to say that support for the interrogation method is “immoral,” “uncivilized” and “un-American.”

Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman said waterboarding diminishes the nation’s standing in the world — adding it is torture and should not be practiced.

