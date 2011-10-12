This Is What It Was Like When All Of The Candidates Descended On New Hampshire

Photo: Business Insider
The 2012 GOP presidential candidates and their surrogates barnstormed Hanover, New Hampshire this evening, putting their campaign spin on tonight’s Bloomberg debate at Dartmouth College.The typically tranquil college town turned into a veritable circus, as campaign teams, the national press corps, and a ragtag group of Occupy Dartmouth protesters — accompanied by the school’s unofficial keg mascot — converged on the Green in the hours leading up to the debate.
The day got off to a slow start — the only thing going on was a town hall with former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman.
So did Mitt Romney, although his picketers looked suspiciously like the campaign volunteers from yesterday's town halls.
Hey! It's Fred Karger, the gay rights activist and long-forgotten Republican presidential candidate. It's OK, we forgot about him too.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.