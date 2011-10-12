This Is What It Was Like When All Of The Candidates Descended On New Hampshire

Grace Wyler
romney supporters

Photo: Business Insider

The 2012 GOP presidential candidates and their surrogates barnstormed Hanover, New Hampshire this evening, putting their campaign spin on tonight’s Bloomberg debate at Dartmouth College.The typically tranquil college town turned into a veritable circus, as campaign teams, the national press corps, and a ragtag group of Occupy Dartmouth protesters — accompanied by the school’s unofficial keg mascot — converged on the Green in the hours leading up to the debate.

The day got off to a slow start — the only thing going on was a town hall with former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman.

At an old folks home.

Although Huntsman's gorgeous daughters (and son-in-law) spiced things up a bit.

Things started to get interesting with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's surprise cameo.

Back on campus, Newt Gingrich held court on Main Street in Hanover.

Of course his wife Callista was at his side. We couldn't get close enough to check out her bling.

Herman Cain's field operations director rolled up in this truck.

Occupy Dartmouth protesters started to convene on the Green a few hours before the debate.

Like its Occupy Wall Street progenitor, Occupy Dartmouth's positions were a little confusing.

Needless to say, that led to some strange bedfellows.

Ron Paul had a big contingency. I

So did Mitt Romney, although his picketers looked suspiciously like the campaign volunteers from yesterday's town halls.

Hey! It's Fred Karger, the gay rights activist and long-forgotten Republican presidential candidate. It's OK, we forgot about him too.

Things got even weirder when Dartmouth's unofficial mascot, Keggy the Keg, showed up.

Accompanied by these mock protesters. It is college, after all.

Unfortunately, the debate wasn't a whole lot more subdued.

Check out Business Insider's coverage here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.