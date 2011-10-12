This Is What It Was Like When All Of The Candidates Descended On New Hampshire

Photo: Business Insider

The 2012 GOP presidential candidates and their surrogates barnstormed Hanover, New Hampshire this evening, putting their campaign spin on tonight’s Bloomberg debate at Dartmouth College.The typically tranquil college town turned into a veritable circus, as campaign teams, the national press corps, and a ragtag group of Occupy Dartmouth protesters — accompanied by the school’s unofficial keg mascot — converged on the Green in the hours leading up to the debate.



