A bunch of Republican presidential candidates were unable to answer a very basic question about Hillary Clinton

The final question of the Fox News debate featuring the second tier Republican presidential candidates was very, very simple. However, six of the seven candidates were unable to answer it correctly.

For his last question, Moderator Bill Hemmer asked the seven candidates who are at the bottom of the GOP polls to describe Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton in “two words.”

“I need a two word answer,” Hemmer said.

Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum was the only one who actually answered the question correctly.

“Secretive and untrustworthy,” Santorum said.

Overall, the average answer was 5.4 words long.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) had the longest answer. His clocked in at 11 words.

“Not the change we need at a time we need it,” he said.

The other answers are below:

Former New York Gov. George Pataki (R): “Divisive and with no vision at all. No vision at all.”

Carly Fiorina: “Not trustworthy, no accomplishment.”

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R): “Good at email.”

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R): “Socialist and government dependent.”

Former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore (R): “Professional politician that can’t be trusted.”

