The Republican presidential candidates keep wearing the same outfit

Getty/Andrew Burton, Chip Somodevilla, and Matthew Cavanaugh Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz, and Marco Rubio have all been spotted on the campaign trail wearing similar sweaters.

The Republican candidates vying for the nomination can all agree on one thing, at least: the half-zip sweater is a hit.

As first spotted by the Washington Post, three of the most prominent nomination-hopeful Republicans often sport a look that can only be described as “weekend casual.”

Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, and Ted Cruz have all been spotted on the campaign trail wearing the signature look.

Rubio’s sweater has his name embroidered on it. Jeb has his in multiple colours, including brown and oatmeal. Cruz, true to his “could get a beer with him” style, only has one in light blue.

The candidates have all worn the sweater in more low-key environments, like town hall meetings or impromptu speeches. One would assume all of them have gravitated toward such a similar style because it is so safe — there aren’t a whole lot of associations to be made with a half-zip sweater.

It’s midway between down-home sporty and weekend executive, hitting neither but making the connection just tangible enough. Essentially, it’s a blank canvas that the voter can project on.

Should you wear a half-zip sweater? The short answer is no. A longer answer would be: not if you don’t want to look like a Republican presidential candidate.

The half-zip is such a boring piece, you might as well wear nothing at all. That’s precisely why it is so favoured. It lends no particular style and makes no comment.

For something more interesting, try turtleneck sweaters, mock neck sweaters, V-necks, or even cardigans. Even a crew neck sweater is more interesting and flattering.

