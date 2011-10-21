GOP AD WARS: New Rick Perry Video Calls Mitt Romney A Big Liar

Just one day after Mitt Romney posted – and then quickly pulled — a new web video essentially calling Rick Perry an idiot, the Perry camp has fired back with their own 60-second hit piece accusing Mitt Romney of being a liar.



While it is not clear that the flip-flopper label is doing much damage to Romney this time around, Perry’s new web spot makes their case with a well-produced series of before-and-after Obamacare clips and Romney’s ill-fated “illegals” comment from this week’s debate.

The Perry ad is quite polished — a marked contrast to the pulled “Perry is an idiot” ad, which is basically just a mashup of Perry’s most unfortunate debate moments, with cable news clips of pundits saying Perry is finished.

Officially, the Romney camp says it pulled their ad at CNN’s request. But the timing of the whole debacle makes us wonder if Romney’s staffers saw Perry’s video and realised that they had lost this round.

Check out both videos below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.