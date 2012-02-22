'Goosebumps' Author R.L. Stine Tweets A Mini-Horror Story

screenshot



R.L. Stine, responsible for the popular “Goosebumps” series, shared a short horror story on Twitter last week. Following Valentine’s Day, Stine sent out a nine tweet micro-fiction—stories consisting of less than 100 words—about a family moving into a new house and their troubles afterward. The small “tweet tale” seems reminiscent of FX’s horror show “American Horror Story.“

Stine is currently working on a new book, “Son of Slappy” modelled after one of his oldest characters from the “Goosebumps'” world. There is no set release date.

Read his mini-tale below.

