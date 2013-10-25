'Goosebumps' Author RL Stine Did A Hilarious 'Ask Me Anything' On Reddit -- Here Are His Best Answers

Amazon Who doesn’t remember being terrified of R.L. Stine’s ‘Goosebumps’ book series?

More than a few children were kept awake at night after reading horror legend R.L. Stine’s “

Goosebumps” series.

His spooky stories about werewolves, mummies, and all things that go bump in the night were the perfect combination of fright and humour.

The iconic writer decided to answer questions in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” on /r/IAmA yesterday — here are his best responses, just in time for Halloween:

Why did most of the “Choose Your Own Adventure” stories end with my characters’ death? – Reddit user super_slayer

“You were TERRIBLE at making decisions.”

Did it make you happy knowing you deprived me and countless others sleep for weeks? – Reddit user OctopusSlacks

“Yes, it did.”

How do you feel about popular electronic music artist RL GRIME’s name/pseudonym? – Reddit user zgoldenone

“R.L. Grime and I keep in touch. I do a voice-over every year for his Halloween mix tape.”

What is your favourite horror novel? – Reddit user HempHouse

“‘Something Wicked This Way Comes‘ by Ray Bradbury.”

Robert Stine/Google+ R.L. Stine says hello to Reddit during his AMA.

How the heck did you think of names for all those characters?– Reddit user

way_fairer

“A lot of the character names came from my son’s school directory.”

Have you ever had any personal supernatural experiences? – Reddit user Klass

“Once when I was an editor at Scholastic, I was sitting at my desk when I felt myself rising up from my body. I floated up to the ceiling and looked down on myself sitting at my desk below. It lasted only a few seconds and never happened again. No drugs were involved.”

If you could meet any other author, living or dead, who would you like to meet? – Reddit user tabbyh

“I’m so lucky. I’ve met almost all of the writers I’d like to meet, including Kurt Vonnegut and Ray Bradbury. How lucky is that!”

What’s the best advice on writing you’ve ever received? – Reddit user justinw_

“You won’t believe this, but here in its entirety is the best writing advice I ever got (written by an editor at the top of my manuscript): MORE LORE.”

What’s the funniest fan mail you’ve ever received? -Reddit user TheyCallMe-JT

“One of the funniest letters I received, from a girl: Dear, R.L. Stine, I’m having trouble keeping up with all your books. Do you think you could stop writing for a while?”

Did you set out to write a children’s series or did it just happen? – Reddit user WifeAggro

“I set out to write for kids. I love scaring kids!”

See the rest of his AMA over at Reddit.

