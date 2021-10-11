Goop has a new supplement to boost women’s sex drive, but experts are asking for real evidence it works

Goop’s latest supplement is called “DTF,” and is advertised as a pill to boost sex drive and arousal.

Health experts have taken to Twitter, saying they want to see clinical trials and real evidence to show DTF really works.

Health policy expert Timothy Caulfield called DTF “exploitative noise.”

Health experts are questioning the science behind Goop’s latest supplement, “DTF,” which is marketed as a boost for women’s sex drive, according to the wellness brand’s website.

The DTF supplement, a nod to the slang phrase “down to fuck,” contains saffron extract, libifem fenugreek extract, and shatavari, all of which are derived from herbs or plants.

According to the Goop website, DTF is “a daily supplement formulated to support women’s sexual desire, arousal, and mood.” The site says Goop’s in-house “science and research team” created the supplement formula. Users are instructed to take two DTF pills daily for two months to see results.

“It’s not just about sex: It’s about supporting our pursuit of more pleasure, more often,” Goop said in a press release last week, announcing the release of DTF. “And yes, we chose to name it DTF. It can be a joke we share.”

However, while a estimated 1 in 3 women will experience low sex drive at some point in their lives, doctors and psychologists have yet to pinpoint a one-size-fits-all approach to treating low libido.

And some experts say there’s no conclusive evidence DTF, and other libido supplements on the market, really have the effects they claim on the label.

Timothy Caulfield, research director of University of Alberta’s Health Law Institute, called the DTF supplement “exploitive noise” because of the lack of rigorous research behinds its purported benefits.

Writing on Twitter, Caulfield called for a randomized controlled trial, the gold standard of research that allows researchers to control every factor, removing anything else that could boost libido during the study.

Another expert, Dr. Michelle Cohen, a family medicine doctor at Queen’s University, commented on Caulfield’s thread. She said the supplement’s packaging, which says research “suggests” the supplements boost libido, led her to believe Goop was using vague terms to make “nonsense medical claims.”

This isn’t the first time Goop has garnered criticism for its products.

In 2018, Goop paid $US145,000 ($AU198,440) in civil penalties over false claims about the benefits of the $US66 ($AU90) vaginal eggs. At the time, Goop said the eggs could prevent a person’s uterus from sagging, make their periods more regular, balance hormone levels, and stop incontinence.

In a 2021 New York Times article, Paltrow said the lawsuit settlement was the result of Goop being “a little company curating and buying third-party brands that were making claims around their products” at the time.

“We’ve come a really long way from being that small start-up. Even with the Yoni eggs. That was really around claims, but it didn’t involve the product. That egg is not dangerous. We still sell it,” Paltrow told Times reporter Valeriya Safronova.

Goop has not responded to Insider’s request for a comment.